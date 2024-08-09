Paris Olympics: Dutch team baffled by officials not calling Jack Carlin on 'rugby on wheels'

By
published

Jeffrey Hoogland misses bronze medal after judges reject team's protest in men's sprint final

Britain's Jack Carlin and Netherlands' Jeffrey Hoogland compete in a men's track cycling sprint final race 2 for bronze of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Britain's Jack Carlin and Netherlands' Jeffrey Hoogland compete in a men's track cycling sprint final race 2 for bronze of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Carlin brought home the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics men's track cycling individual sprint event on Friday, but he did so to a mix of cheers from the Union Jack-waving British fans and boos from the orange-clad Dutch supporters of his rival in the final, Jeffrey Hoogland.

Carlin had faced a warning in his quarterfinal match when he defeated Japan's Ota Kaiya in the third head-to-head, and the memory of the incident was fresh in the mind of the Dutch coach, Mehdi Kordi, when Carlin faced Hoogland for the bronze medal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.