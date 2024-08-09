Paris Olympics: Feisty men's sprint battle with Jack Carlin leaves Japan's Ota in tears

Japanese sprinter loses 2-1 after being penalised in second sprint

Kaiya Ota and Jack Carlin clash in the men's sprint
Kaiya Ota and Jack Carlin clash in the men's sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japanese sprinter Kaiya Ota was in tears at the Paris Olympics after the men’s track cycling individual sprint competition on Thursday, having thought he'd staged a huge upset to defeat Great Britain's Jack Carlin only to be relegated and then defeated in the deciding round.

The two sprinters switched lines, banged helmets and clashed elbows during their sprints, with race officials ultimately deciding that Carlin went through the semifinal where he will face defending Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands). 

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.