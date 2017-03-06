Paris-Nice stage 2 highlights - Video

Sonny Colbrelli steps onto the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It was another brutal day in Paris-Nice, with the peloton being splintered by crosswinds and pelted by near-freezing rain. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) headed up the column of winners on the day, starting the sprint into Amilly and holding off the charge of John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and race leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

The others who profited from the splits included Julian Alaphilippe and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) - all of whom made the front group for the second day in a row. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) and Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) were more attentive on this stage, but there were a number of riders washed out of contention.

Richie Porte (BMC) is now 15 minutes down, while Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) is over 40 minutes down.