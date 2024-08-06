'Our goal is clear: to defend Demi Vollering's Tour victory' - SD Worx-Protime reveal Tour de France Femmes roster

By
published

Wiebes, Bredewold, Guarischi, Fisher-Black, Vas and Majerus make up star squad for title defence

Demi Vollering wins the 2023 Tour de France
Demi Vollering wins the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime have unveiled their seven-rider roster for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, with the absolute main aim of defending their title from 2023 with Demi Vollering. 

The Dutchwoman, who is due to leave the squad after 2024, will lead the GC bid, while top sprinter Lorena Wiebes will look to add more stages to the three she’s already taken at the Tour de France Femmes since its inaugural edition in 2022.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.