Oscar Sevilla attacked and robbed while training in Colombia
41-year-old suffers broken wrist as five thieves beat him up and steal his bike
Oscar Sevilla was attacked and robbed by a group of thieves while training in Bogotá this morning, suffering a broken wrist that will require surgery.
The Spaniard, who lives in Colombia and races for the Medellin-Inder team, was out riding early Sunday morning in the north of the capital city when he was knocked off his bike and beaten up by five people.
According to Sevilla's wife, Ivone, they took his bike, worth more than $10,000, along with his helmet and glasses, and made off in a taxi waiting on the corner of the road.
During the attack, Sevilla suffered a broken wrist, fracturing the radius bone. He is due to undergo surgery today in Santa Fe hospital.
"This morning Oscar went out to train like every morning, at around 6am, in Bogota," Ivone de Sevilla told the Caracol radio station. "Five young people assaulted him, pushed him, beat him up. A taxi was waiting on the corner and they took his bike."
The thieves did not take Sevilla's phone, which was in his back pocket, and he called his wife, though a passer-by soon drove him to A&E, where the fracture was revealed.
"He's very down about it because that type of fracture takes a while to recover, and he was due to travel to Spain to race," said Ivone de Sevilla.
"He's very disappointed because this is what we see on a daily bases in Bogotá. There are lots of robberies, lots of insecurity for cyclists. Every day bicycles are stolen, so he can't go out and train at ease because at any moment they can hurt you or take your life, for a bike.
According to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, 1583 bikes were stolen in Bogotá in the first eight months of last year.
"The attack on Oscar Sevilla is a great shame," wrote Enrique Peñalosa, mayor of Bogotá, on Twitter. "We need big sentences from the judges for bicycle thieves."
