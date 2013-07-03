Orica-GreenEdge confirmed for Tour of Alberta
Tour de France leaders to take on Canadian stage race
Organisers of the inaugural Tour of Alberta announced today that current Tour de France leaders Orica-GreenEdge will take part in the race, set for September 3-8, 2013.
"We're extremely happy to announce Orica-GreenEdge's participation in Canada's biggest and most important stage race on a day that has been historic for them and their country," Duane Vinneau, the Tour of Alberta's executive director, said. "As one of the top teams in the world, we congratulate them on their great accomplishment and look forward to seeing them in Alberta this September."
Orica-GreenEdge will join fellow WorldTour teams Belkin, BMC Racing, Garmin-Sharp, Cannondale and Argos-Shimano, and is expected to bring time trial powerhouse Svein Tuft, who is currently with the team racing his first Tour de France.
Also on the roster are Champion System, Equipe Garneau-Quebecor, SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis and Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies.
The remainder of the 15 teams will be announced later.
