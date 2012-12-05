Orbea-Tuff Shed mountain bike team grows

Kalan Beisel (Orbea-Tuff Shed) (Image credit: Orbea-Tuff Shed Pro Men's MTB Team)

The Orbea-Tuff Shed professional men's mountain bike team is growing its roster for the 2013 season. While Kalan Beisel will be returning to the team to race US domestic cross country and marathon events, he will be joined by new signings Cameron Chambers, Tyler Coplea and Keegan Swirbul.

"This team has taken time to grow and develop, and as we go into our second year as Orbea-Tuff Shed, we are confident all of the time and energy it has taken has been well worth it," said Laura Kindregan, Team Owner.

Chambers, who hails from Colorado Springs, is a two-time US national champion in the mountain bike disciplines of singlespeed cross country and 24-hour solo.

Coplea, a U23 rider, is a former BMC Development Team rider who will mix it up with the pros on the elite cross country circuit.

Swirbul, a protégé junior racer out of Aspen, Colorado, will be growing with the team in 2013 as well.

Returning racers include Frank Webber, who is back for a second year to compete in marathons and National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series events. Daniel Kindregan will also be staying with the squad.

The team will race Orbea bikes, equipped with SR Suntour carbon forks, Shimano components, and White Industry hubs laced to Enve all mountain carbon rims and Geax Tires.

The team is backed by owner and manager Laura Kindregan and Tuff Shed's Phil Worth.