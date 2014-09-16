One-year extension at Astana for Guardini

Image 1 of 4 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the Eneco Tour stage 1 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Eneco Tour jersey's at the start of stage 2: Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar in points, Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana in leader's jersey and Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen in the most aggressive rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Italian sprinter Andrea Guardini has had his contract with Astana extended for one-year. The 25-year-old joined the WorldTour team in 2013 but has blossomed in his second year with the team with five of the team's 22 victories so far this year.

The announcement by the team comes after Guardini finished his second career grand tour at the Vuelta a España where he finished in 159th place overall.

Guardini started the season with two stage wins at the Tour de Langkawi in February and then claimed another two wins at the Post Danmark Rundt in August. A week later he claimed the biggest win of his career so far when he won the first stage of the Eneco Tour.

His next race is the Coppa Bernocchi.