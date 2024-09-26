One wildcard spot for Mathieu van der Poel 'saved for him' on Dutch gravel worlds team

'It will be a last-minute decision' says new gravel coach Laurens ten Dam

Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel rides ahead of Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet during the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

An early pioneer to alternative gravel racing after a career on WorldTour roads, Laurens ten Dam is preparing for a second appearance at the UCI Gravel World Championships for the Netherlands. This time, however, he'll set a new milestone as both rider and coach, having been appointed in the spring as the national coach for the Dutch gravel programme.

Known as the 'godfather' of a growing contingency of his gravel racing peers, the 43-year-old continues to compete on a high level. In four appearances at Unbound Gravel 200, he's finished fourth or better three times and set a new record in the early spring for the non-stop division of Transcordilleras in Colombia.

