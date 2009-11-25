One week to go in the Cyclingnews Capo Clothing fall sweepstakes

You've already started preparations for next season - upgrades to your ride, and tweaks to your training, but what about the most important pre-season decision your team needs to make: What is your kit going to look like for next year?

Thanks to our partner, Capo Custom clothing, ordering your team kit could be the one thing you could have taken care of well in advance. Simply enter our fall sweepstakes for the chance to have yourself, and your teammates, decked out in a brand new Capo custom kit.

The Grand Prize for our fall sweepstakes is a full set of team clothing for your club. The set includes 25 custom printed short-sleeved jerseys and 25 bib shorts. If you're our lucky winner, you'll be kitted out in custom sublimated version of Capo’s high-end Super Corsa Custom series which features race-inspired short-sleeve jerseys and bib shorts with Capo’s next generation, EIT chamois inserts.

Capo Clothing comes from Emeryville, California based Upland Sports Group. Capo offers an inline range of race apparel as well as custom sublimated team clothing.

For more information about the prize and to enter the contest, click here. The sweepstakes is open from November 6th to midnight GMT December 5th, 2009 to most residents of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (check the terms and conditions in the contest page for full details).

