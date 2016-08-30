ONE Pro looking for more success in their second Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 5 Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Williams (One Pro Cycling) won the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling) celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 The ONE Pro Cycling team at the head of the race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

ONE Pro Cycling came away with two jerseys from the Tour of Britain in their debut season, and they return this year as a Professional Continental outfit looking to make an even bigger impact on Britain's biggest stage race.

Back in the line-up is the rider who brought that success last term. A regular in the breakaways, Peter Williams mopped up enough points to win both the intermediate sprints and king of the mountains classifications.

"2015 was a fantastic year for the team and we're looking forward to improving on our performance and securing some great results," said the 29-year-old. "Our race schedule has had us travelling around the world this season but it's hard to beat support from a home crowd, the atmosphere is incredible."

Williams also won the sprints classification back in 2012 and he's joined in the ONE Pro line-up by the rider who won the mountains jersey that year – former British road race champion Kristian House. Along with the two Brits is a pair of Kiwis, Dion Smith and Hayden McCormick, both making their Tour of Britain debuts in their first season with ONE Pro. Two-time Tour of Korea stage winner Karol Domagalski completes the line-up.

"It's been a great experience riding for a British team and I'm excited to be given the opportunity to race in the biggest British event on the calendar," said Smith, winner of June's Beaumont trophy. "From what I've seen in previous years, I'm in for eight days of tough racing against a solid line up but we have a really strong team so we'll be looking to animate each stage as much as possible."

The team will no doubt be visible in the breakaways but former WorldTour rider Steele von Hoff will be looking for his third victory of the season across the numerous expected bunch sprints.

"The race is a major goal for the team and we are proud to go into our second Tour of Britain off the back of a great season," said head sports director Matt Winston.

"The six riders on our roster are all hugely ambitious and I'm sure when we roll out of Glasgow on Sunday we will be in the best possible shape for eight days of exciting racing."

ONE Pro Cycling for the 2016 Tour of Britain: Karol Domagalski, Kristian House, Hayden McCormick, Dion Smith, Steele von Hoff and Pete Williams.