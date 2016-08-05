Tour of Britain teams finalised after battle of the domestic squads

Rasmus Guldhammer, Thomas Stewart and Ian Bibby on the podium in Wales

JLT Condor, Madison Genesis and NFTO have all emerged successful in the battle of the British Continental outfits to earn a place at the Tour of Britain, with Raleigh GAC and Pedal Heaven missing out. The 20 teams that will make up the September race have now all been confirmed.

As Britain's premier stage race grows in stature, it has added one WorldTour and one Pro Continental team apiece to its start-line, meaning the opening for Continental squads was tighter than ever this year. With one spot going to Irish outfit An Post Chain Reaction and another to WIGGINS as a result of Owain Doull's third place overall at last year's race, the remaining five British teams were left to slug it out for three spots at what would probably be their most important race of the season.

Entry was based purely on performance with results at races across the domestic calendar, from the Tour Series to the RideLondon Classic, counting towards selection.

"All season we have had Tour of Britain selection at the forefront of our mind – we would finish races and look for how the result would impact qualification," said Madison Genesis team manager Mike Northey, who owes much to Tom Stewart's fine string of results, which include wins at Velothon Wales and the Lincoln Grand Prix.

"That's the level of importance we place on being in the race and it's with a sense of achievement and anticipation that we can now complete our preparations, ahead of September."

NFTO were the strongest team across the Spring Cup events while JLT Condor dominated the Tour Series.

The 2016 Tour of Britain kicks off in Glasgow on Sunday 4 September and culminates in London on the 11th.

2016 Tour of Britain teams

WorldTour

• BMC Racing Team (USA)

• Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team (USA)

• Lotto Soudal (BEL)

• Orica BikeExchange (AUS)

• Movistar Team (SPA)

• Team Dimension Data (RSA)

• Team Giant Alpecin (GER)

• Team LottoNL Jumbo (NED)

• Team Sky (GBR)

• Trek Segafredo (USA)

Professional Continental

• Bardiani CSF (ITA)

• Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (SPA)

• ONE Pro Cycling (GBr)

• Wanty Groupe Gobert (BEL)

Continental

• An Post Chain Reaction (IRL)

• Team WIGGINS (GBR)

• JLT Condor (GBR)

• Madison Genesis (GBR)

• NFTO (GBR)

National

• Great Britain national team (GBR)