One Pro Cycling aiming to become next British WorldTour team in 2017

Image 1 of 3 Matt Prior of One Pro Cycling (Image credit: One Pro Cycling/SWpix) Image 2 of 3 Marcin Bialoblocki wins the UAE sprints jersey at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: ONE Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Matt Goss rides for ONE Pro Cycling in 2016 (Image credit: oneprocycling.com)

The ONE Pro Cycling team is working hard to become a WorldTour team in 2017, with team owner and former international cricket player Matt Prior apparently close to reaching an agreement with a major sponsor to fund the British team’s next step up in professional cycling.

ONE Pro Cycling made the jump to Professional Continental level for 2016. They impressed at the recent Dubai Tour, where Marcin Bialoblocki won the sprints jersey, and at the Herald Sun Tour, where Dion Smith was third on the toughest stage behind Chris Froome and Pete Kennaugh.

Prior was in Dubai and confirmed to Cyclingnews this plan to step up to the WorldTour in 2017 or 2018. He would not reveal the name of his potential new title sponsor but multiple sources told Cyclingnews that the team is well placed to reach an agreement with a major company that is attracted to the team’s British profile and has been impressed by Prior’s ambition and the professional approach of the team’s management and riders.



