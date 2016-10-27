ONE Pro Cycling roster takes shape for 2017

Image 1 of 6 The ONE Pro Cycling squad won the team classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Steele von Hoff swaps yellow for green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Kristian House (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Karol Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Best British rider, Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 ONE Pro Cycling's Dion Smith in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Pro-Continental squad ONE Pro Cycling have begun to finalise its roster for the 2017 season announcing several departures from the team, four contract extensions and the signing of Tom Stewart. The announcement comes one week after ONE Pro Cycling finished its season with the Abu Dhabi Tour where it won the team classification.

The quartet of Karol Domagalski, Kristian House, Pete Williams and Steele von Hoff will remain with the team for the 2017. Domagalski, 27, won two stages at the Tour de Korea earlier this year while von Hoff won the opening stages at the Tour of Norway and Sibiu Cycling Tour.

The team CEO and former test cricket wicketkeeper Matt Prior explained that he sees the quartet as the base for ONE Pro Cycling going forward and expressed his delight in securing their services for another season.

"Although this team has always looked to develop and nurture young talent for the future, it is also very important to have senior role models within the team to set the standard expected and guide the younger riders through the early stages of their careers," Prior said. "We believe Karol, Pete, Kristian and Steele are not only fantastic role models but also riders who can put in major performances in their own right."

Stewart becomes the first signing for the 2017 season, leaving Madison Genesis after three seasons. The 26-year-old won his debut professional victory this year at Velothon Wales and is aiming to build on his success in 2017.

"It goes without saying I'm thrilled to be joining ONE Pro Cycling for the coming season, It's the perfect move for me," said Stewart. "Following three great years progressing with Madison Genesis I'm now at the point where a move up to Pro Conti level is the obvious step. I've followed the development of ONE Pro closely over the last twelve months and it has to be said that what they have managed to achieve in the past year has been phenomenal.

"I admire the way the team from the beginning set out with some huge goals. It's clear they are doing what they need to do to achieve those goals; of being competitive in the biggest bike races in the world."

Along with the five riders, the ONE Pro Cycling roster for 2017 will also include second year neo-pro's Tom Baylis, George Harper, Joshua Hunt, Hayden McCormick, James Oram, Dion Smith and Sam Williams.

Leaving the team at the end of the season are retirees Matt Goss and Yanto Barker, while Marcin Białobłocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Sebastian Lander (GM Europa Ovini) have secured deals for next season. Chris Opie, John Ebsen, Richard Handley, Martin Mortensen and Glenn O'Shea will also move on but are yet to announce their teams for the 2017 season.

There will be further announcements from the team in coming weeks regarding new riders for the upcoming season.

