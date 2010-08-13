One more year for Vinokourov at Astana

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Vinokourov has signed a one-year deal with his Kazakh team Astana. The 36-year-old will continue racing in 2011, even though he had previously indicated that this season may be his last.

Vinokourov was handed a ban for blood doping during the 2007 Tour de France. He came back in August 2009, rejoining Astana and taking victory again in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and stage 13 to Revel in this year's Tour, on top of helping his team leader Alberto Contador to achieve his third Tour title.

With Contador off to Saxo Bank-Sungard next year and 2010 being such a successful season for his own palmarès, Vinokourov certainly feels he has one more year in him before retiring. It is not yet known who will take over team leadership but Denis Menchov, the Schleck brothers or Roman Kreuziger are all still possible new signings for the Kazakh squad.