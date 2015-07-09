Onboard video: Tour de France crashes and sprint action

Image 1 of 7 On-board video was shot at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 7 We might well see more clever GoPro mounts like this K-Edge model appear if the company maintains its presence in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Orica Greenedge picks himself up following a crash 25km from the finish during stage 5 Image 4 of 7 Riders pick themselves up following a crash 25km from the finish during stage 5 Image 5 of 7 Bikes and bodies everywhere on the stage 5 crash near Amiens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Nacer Bouhanni crashes out of the Tour de France (Image credit: letour.fr) Image 7 of 7 Andre Greipel collects another Tour stage win. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On-board cameras captured the danger, the pain and the drama of the Tour de France during stage 5 to Amiens, giving an inside view of the mass-crash in the finale of the stage, a front row view of Andre Greipel’s winning sprint and even his celebrations with his teammates.

The tiny video cameras are fitted to several bikes for each stage thanks to an agreement between race organisers ASO, camera maker GoPro and the 11 Velon teams.

The stage across northern France was affected by strong winds and wet roads. The constant change in direction meant riders had to fight for shelter from the wind on different sides of the peloton all day, and the chaos made for a difficult fight.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was an early crash victim and abandoned, as did Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) who fractured the greater trochanter area of his upper femur. GreenEdge's Michael Albasini finished the stage with a broken humerus in his upper arm and is out of the Tour de France.

Teammate Michael Matthews suffered throughout the stage because of his rib injury. He was awarded the most aggressive rider prize simply for finishing the stage after chasing for much of the day. Most of the riders agreed it was stressful and exhausting, even more so than the previous day's cobbled finale.

The content captured has been hit and miss so far but this latest video gives a unique view from inside the Tour de France peloton as riders crash at speed and slid along the wet roads. The video also shows the ensuing chaos as mechanics arriving on the scene to help riders get on their way.

The on-board video of the sprint shows how Etixx-QuickStep tried to lead out the sprint only for Greipel and other sprinters to surge past in sight of the finish. The second videos – attached to a member of staff of the Lotto Soudal team, reveals the emotions and chaos after the finish line.

