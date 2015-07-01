Trending

Video: Top 5 sprinters to watch for the Tour de France

Sagan and Cavendish lead the way

Relief for Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Relaxed arm salute Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
maglia rosa Michael Matthews with the Giro d'Italia Lupo Wolfi mascot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Win number for for André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in 2015

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There might be no Marcel Kittel at this year’s Tour de France but the French Grand Tour can still boast a strong sprinting line-up this July. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is targeting his fourth consecutive green jersey, while Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) will be looking to regain his title as sprint-king and move himself into second in the all-time victory standings.

Sagan and Cavendish will be the favourites to don the green jersey come Paris but the recent rule changes mean that the competition will be hot.

Cyclingnews has put together a list five sprinters to watch. Choosing just five was hard but watch the video to see who made it onto our list.

