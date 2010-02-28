On the startline at Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne

Image 1 of 12 A local band at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 12 Pozzato doesn't fancy the weather too much. He abandoned early (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 12 Kim Kirchen was all smiles at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 12 Haussler was his usual rexaled but confident self (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 12 Roger Hammond makes some last-minute adjustments (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen finished in the top ten yesterday (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 12 Despite the poor conditions the crowds turned out to support the riders (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 12 Cervelo's bikes at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 12 Boonen quit the race early today (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 12 Daniele Bennati at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 12 Saxobank bikes at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

While the peloton were treated to comparatively good February weather at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, the start of Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne on Sunday marked a return to cold, wet and windy conditions so often typical of the Classics season.

Despite the drizzle, race favourites Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) were amongst a number of riders eager to begin the 63rd edition of the Belgian event.

Cyclingnews was on hand to capture the scene as the peloton donned the rain capes and prepared to set off for the return journey between Kuurne and the Belgian capital.

Local fans flooded into Kuurne to see their heroes depart, hopeful that a Belgian might mount the podium upon their return in the afternoon. Juan Antonio Flecha's win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad led the first Belgian podium shut-out of that event.

Follow Cyclingnews' live coverage of Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne to see whether the local riders can bounce back.