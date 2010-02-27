On the startline at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Classics opener gets underway in Gent
The 2010 Classics season has officially commenced with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winding its way out of Gent, Belgium on Saturday morning.
Cyclingnews was there at the start to capture some images of the always electric atmosphere in the cycling-mad region of Flanders.
The peloton will spend a chilly day touring the region before returning to Gent for the finish. You can follow all the action with Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2010 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
