On the startline at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 11 Blond ambition: Matti Breschel is a dark horse for today's race (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 11 Sky's Scott Sunderland is a man in demand (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 11 Ready for take off: Sky's Dogma's outside the bus (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 11 Robbie Mcewen (Katusha) catching up with the European media (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 11 If your name's not down you're not coming in (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 11 Note pad, pen, tissues, enough medicine to sedate a horse. Being an ill journalist is never fun (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 11 Leif Hoste fixes his glasses before the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 11 Gilbert is a favourite for today and has won the race twice (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 11 HTC-Columbia's Scott bikes before the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 11 Cervelo bikes admired (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 11 Wheely Clean: Team Sky makes sure their bus is spotless (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

The 2010 Classics season has officially commenced with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winding its way out of Gent, Belgium on Saturday morning.

Cyclingnews was there at the start to capture some images of the always electric atmosphere in the cycling-mad region of Flanders.

The peloton will spend a chilly day touring the region before returning to Gent for the finish. You can follow all the action with Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2010 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.