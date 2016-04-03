On the start of the 100th Tour of Flanders - gallery

Image 1 of 39 Fans look for autographs from Filippo Pozzato (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 39 He'll have a hard job keeping up with the pack on this bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 39 Trek-Segafredo was giving out cowbells to fans by their bus (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 39 Fabian Cancellara was greeted by huge cheers as he made his way to the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 39 Andre Greipel rides the long road to sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 39 Toms Skujins is riding his first Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 39 A relaxed looking Sep Vanmarcke with his team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 39 Michael Schar makes his way to sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 39 Sylvain Chavanel came close to winning the Tour of Flanders in 2011 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 39 Servais Knaven and Andreas Klier share a joke before the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 39 Defending champion Alexander Kristoff and three-time champion Fabian Cancellara sit next to each other at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 39 Stijn Vandenbergh sits on the photographer's podium to the left of the start line (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 39 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 39 Taylor Phinney starts his second TOur of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 39 Fabian Cancellara get's in some final pre-race food on the start line (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 39 Jelle Wallays in the middle of the pack (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 39 Riders laugh and joke with each other on the start line (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 39 The riders wait to start the 100th Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 39 Peter Sagan rolls out of Bruges (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 39 Jasper Stuyven could be a future Tour of Flanders winner but he's riding in support of Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 39 Tiesj Benoot was a popular man at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 39 Jurgen Roelandts leaves for sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 39 Lieuwe Westra has had a good week after winning in De Panne (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 39 Dayer Quintana at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 39 Fans line the road from the team busses to the sign on podium (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 39 Koen de Kort talks to Dutch media NOS (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 39 Luke Durbridge on his way back to the bus after sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 39 A photographer in a rainbow hat captures pictures of the riders at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 39 Francisco Ventoso and Andre Amador go to the start lie (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 39 Bjorn Thurau rides to sign on with his teammates, they held a minute's silence for their late teammate Antoine Demoitié (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 39 All of the Wanty-Groupe Gobert riders wore a t-shirt with the hashtag #RideforAntoine (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 32 of 39 Luke Rowe, ready for action (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 33 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski is back for more after winning E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 34 of 39 Markel Irizar takes a selfie with a fan (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 35 of 39 Sacha Modolo at the start, he is riding disc brakes today (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 36 of 39 All of the day's climbs taped to the stem of Ryan Andersen's (Direct Energie) bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 37 of 39 Alexandre Pichot went for a different option with his list of climbs (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 38 of 39 Bernhard Eisel will be a key rider for Dimension Data (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 39 of 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen is back at Flanders after a two-year wait (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Finally the day of days has arrived. The first Sunday in April in Bruges is one of the great occasions on the cycling calendar, and the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders set out from beneath the city’s famous belfry amid all of the usual excitement.

It has been a trying couple of weeks for Belgium and for cycling, though the anticipated increase in security measures did little to diminish the size of the crowd that descended upon the start.

There was a sombre moment when the Wanty-Groupe Gobert team arrived to sign on. The riders were returning to action for the first time since their teammate Antoine Demoitié was tragically killed in a crash at Gent-Wevelgem last week, and they took to the podium wearing t-shirts bearing an image of their late companion.

A minute’s silence in memory of Demoitié was impeccably observed on Bruges’ normally raucous market square, before the crowd broke into warm applause. “It’s been a hard week. We can’t change things but we have to go on,” Marco Marcato said. “We know we have someone extra up above. We’re competing with nine riders today, not eight. We’re riding for Antoine and his family.”

Away from the signing-on podium, UCI inspectors were carrying out controls for motors, with the Belga news agency later reporting that they had used iPads to scan the bikes of every rider in the peloton, as well as their spare bikes, but no anomalies had been detected.

The big favourite for the race is Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), lining out in the Ronde for the final time in his career. The Swiss rider is seeking to become the first man to win the race four times, and he hailed the multitudes from the signing-on podium.

“It’s pretty emotional to be standing here for the last time,” Cancellara said. “I will give all I have. I have nothing to lose.”

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) is, at least for the bookmakers, the man most likely to deny Cancellara the crown. The world champion was serenaded by the on-stage band, who sang his name to the air of ‘On Blueberry Hill’ (only Cancellara and Tom Boonen received the same honour). Sagan complimented the ditty, but he was coy about his prospects on Sunday.

“Yeah, these guys are good,” Sagan said, who was asked to describe the significance of winning the 100th edition of the Ronde. “We will see how I do. I don’t know what it would mean. It’s a race like all the other years. I don’t feel pressure.”

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is in Flanders for his first race on the cobbles this year, but his absence from last weekend’s Classics has done little to diminish his status as a contender. “I wasn’t doing anything today so I thought I’d start,” Thomas said. “I don’t know how I’ll go, but as long as the team wins, that’s the main thing. I’ll either play a supporting role or have a go myself.

Thomas’ teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, such an impressive winner of E3 Harelbeke, pointed to Cancellara as the man to beat. “He seems the strongest, he’s the biggest favourite,” he said.

Last year’s winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) admitted that he was unsure of his chances this afternoon after he missed Gent-Wevelgem through illness last weekend, though his win on the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne suggested he would not be unduly affected. “I was sick last week. Sure, I won a stage in De Panne, but a lot of these guys weren’t there,” he said.

As ever at the Tour of Flanders, however, the biggest cheers of all were reserved for Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). The three-time winner has been short of his best this season and lines out in the unfamiliar guise as outsider, but nothing, it seems, could ever diminish standing of ‘Tommeke’ among his people.

“We'll talk about that in a few weeks’ time,” Boonen said, when asked if this would be his final appearance in the Tour of Flanders. “That’s something for you to guess and for me to know. I like the fact that the sun is out. It means the race will be harder as the speed remains high.”

On his form, meanwhile, Boonen knows that words count for little on the first Sunday of April. “I'm good,” he said. “Now we'll see if I'm good enough.”