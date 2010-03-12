On the start line of Paris-Nice
Pictures from stage 5 from Pernes-les-Fontaines to Aix-en-Provence
A bright sunny morning greeted the riders in Provencal Pernes-Les-Fontaines. Temperatures were still cold, but the atmosphere on the plane tree roads of the small town suggested a hint of spring on the road to Nice for the riders, who were thankful for the improving weather conditions.
The start of stage five to Aix-en-Provence was given right across from the cycling-friendly town's 'musée du cycle', where people sat outside on the terrace for a cup of coffee in the sun.
Looming on the horizon was the famous Mont Ventoux, but the Paris-Nice peloton turned southwards toward the regional park of Lubéron after the start.
