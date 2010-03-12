Trending

On the start line of Paris-Nice

Pictures from stage 5 from Pernes-les-Fontaines to Aix-en-Provence

Image 1 of 10

Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale talks to the media

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 2 of 10

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne looks ready to race

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 3 of 10

At the start and riders look ready to race

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 4 of 10

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto has had a quiet race so far

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 5 of 10

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 6 of 10

David Millar (Garmin-Transititions) is in the top ten.

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 7 of 10

Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun led the mountains competition going into the stage

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 8 of 10

Only 157K to go for the peloton

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 9 of 10

A Radioshack rider begins the 157K stage

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)
Image 10 of 10

Riders line up for the start and the sun is out

(Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)

A bright sunny morning greeted the riders in Provencal Pernes-Les-Fontaines. Temperatures were still cold, but the atmosphere on the plane tree roads of the small town suggested a hint of spring on the road to Nice for the riders, who were thankful for the improving weather conditions.

The start of stage five to Aix-en-Provence was given right across from the cycling-friendly town's 'musée du cycle', where people sat outside on the terrace for a cup of coffee in the sun.

Looming on the horizon was the famous Mont Ventoux, but the Paris-Nice peloton turned southwards toward the regional park of Lubéron after the start.
 