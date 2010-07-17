On the start line in Rodez

The bunch gathered for Rodez for the start this morning in overcast but warm conditions. On a day for the opportunists, the overall contenders and sprinters alike looked quite relaxed ahead of proceedings. Andy Schleck, resplendent in yellow, was all smiles for the cameras, while Alberto Contador seemed quietly content with his work yesterday on the Montee Laurent Jalabert.
Mark Cavendish may still be smarting over the ejection of his teammate Mark Renshaw, but the HTC-Columbia man nonetheless has a spring in his step these days after refinding his winning touch. The same cannot be said of Lance Armstrong (RadioShack). He arrived late to the startline today, his troubles seemingly mounting on and off the bike. The hapless Texan then proceeded to have yet another crash in the neutral zone, although he would emerge relatively unscathed.
View our start line photo gallery here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy