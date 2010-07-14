Trending

On the start line in Chambery

It's Bastille Day in France

It's the 14th of July and here's French champion Thomas Voeckler.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
One of Andy Schleck's yellow jerseys.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Bernhard Eisel (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Former leader of the mountains classification Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
French champion Thomas Voeckler spends some time with his family prior to stage 10.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
World champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) continues his Tour de France despite a fractured elbow.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Chris Horner (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
The peloton awaits the start of stage 10.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Lance Armstrong (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Fans of Frenchman Cyris Dessel.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Giro winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) attracts a crowd.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) meets some fans from Norway.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
A mechanic makes an adjustment to the bicycle of Dries Devenyns.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Fans of Lance Armstrong were out in Chambéry.

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
Ivan Basso before the start.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Cofidis were riding special bikes to celebrate Bastille Day.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
The polka-dot jersey means Charteau is in demand for interviews.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Anthony Charteau of Bbox Bouyges Telecom is in the polka-dot jersey.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
David Millar is to ride on despite pain in his ribs.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Ryder Hesjedal poses for a photograph.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Damiano Cunego signs an autograph.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Is Bob Stapleton looking to sign Garmin's Doug Ellis for 2011?

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

It's a special day, July 14, for the French riders in the Tour de France peloton today - Bastille Day. The riders are not done with the Alps yet as they face three categorised climbs on the 179km from Chambéry to Gap.

In order to keep the battle for yellow simmering nicely, this stage avoids the big passes for something far less arduous but intriguing nevertheless.

The road into the finish comes down the Rochette descent where Joseba Beloki crashed and forced Lance Armstrong to divert across a mountain meadow in 2003. Hopefully there will be no repeat of that incident this year.

After yesterday's taxing stage, it's an ideal day for a breakaway and look to the peloton's Frenchmen to figure prominently at the finale in Gap.