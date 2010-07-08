On the startline in Epernay

Image 1 of 25 Team Sky's spares. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 25 Armstrong makes his way past the crowds of fans. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 25 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) signs on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 25 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 25 Andreas Kloeden (Radioshack) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 25 Steven Cummings (Sky) signs some autographs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 25 Thomas Lofvkist (Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 25 Alberto Contador (Astana) heads out for sign-in on stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 25 German champion Christian Knees (Milram) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 25 The Radioshack bikes await the riders. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 25 Lance Armstrong's spare on the top of the car. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 25 The cars are loaded and ready to go. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 25 Jérôme Pineau in the mountains jersey (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 25 The crush of fans surround the Radioshack bus as Lance Armstrong heads out. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 25 Stuart O'Grady checks his bike (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 25 Andy Schleck meets the media outside the team bus (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 25 Andy Schleck's chances took a battering when his brother Frank crashed out of the race (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 25 Andy Schleck gets ready for stage 5 (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 25 Jens Voigts always gives good quotes (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 25 Hey, Hunter. Why not try throwing a punch at me next time? (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 25 Matti Breschel and Chris Anker Sørensen at the start (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 25 Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank) is a domestique deluxe (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 25 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) was all smiles (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 25 Jérôme Pineau in the mountains jersey (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 25 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)

With the battle for the yellow taking a back seat until the weekend, today's 187.5km fth stage from Epernay - Montargis is another opportunity for the Tour de France sprinters to shine.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)) is on the look out for his third win of this year's race and how many of us thought we’d be saying that back in Rotterdam? While Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) will be looking to improve on a disappointing result yesterday and extend his lead in the green jersey.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) is still searching for his first win in the race, while the likely suspects of Oscar Friere (Rabobank), Gerald Ciolek (Milram) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) will also be in the hunt.

It was hot at the start in Epernay but the riders were ready for another day in the saddle.

The Cyclingnews live coverage is already underway. Join us here for all the action.