On-board video highlights from the Tour of Flanders

The organisers of the Tour of Flanders and the 11 teams of the Velon association have worked together to produce a series of unique on-board videos during Sunday’s race.

Each team has their own video from the race, while Cyclingnews is able to show a special combined highlights version from inside the peloton plus key moments of the race on the Paterberg and Koppenberg climbs.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the Tour of Flanders, beating Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in a sprint after the duo attacked and distanced their rivals 28km from the finish.

The on-board video cameras capture the emotions and drama of Sunday’s race, as riders in the peloton attack, chase, move up through the peloton, fight for position and ride on the cobbles and climbs, all as the huge crowds cheer them on.

The highlights video captures riders chatting as the race rolls out of Bruges, as the peloton divides to take a roundabout, a move by one rider as he accelerates along the pavement and riders ducking as they ride below a problematic inflated arch.

The videos of the Koppenberg and Paterberg reveal the steepness of the climbs, the pounding the pave’ passes onto the riders and the noise of the crowds. The Koppenberg video even manages to capture the moment a race motorbike blocks some of the riders, forcing some to carry their bikes up the final section.

On-board videos have been produced by a number of riders, teams and technical sponsors in recent months but the agreement between Velon and the Tour of Flanders organiser is the first coordinated production of video content.

There are reports that Velon could also strike a deal with Tour de France organiser ASO for coverage of other major races later in the season.

