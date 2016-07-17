On-board highlights of Tour de France stage 14 - Video

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) celebrates with his teammates after winning stage 14

In Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux, Mark Cavendish joined Eddy Merckx as the only riders with 30 or more Tour de France stage wins on their palmares. The Data Dimension rider bested Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) for his win. A block headwind made it a slow start on what was one of the final opportunities for the sprinters before a four-man break eventually got clear to add some colour to the stage.

However, It became clear a bunch gallop was inevitable as the peloton held the breakaway easily within its reach before the sprint teams came to the fore to set up their fast men. While Etixx-QuickStep did the lions share of the work in a finale which was going to suit the best organised team, Cavendish used his track smarts to out kick his rivals for a fourth win of the 2016 Tour.

Velon captured the stage from its onboard GoPro videos with plenty of fans making an early appearance in the video before the riders hit the road. Enjoy the scenic ride in the peloton before going inside the sprint for victory and the celebrations which follow.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

More on this story: