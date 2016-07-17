On-board highlights of Tour de France stage 14 - Video
Mark Cavendish becomes second Tour rider to claim 30 stages
Related Articles
Tour de France: Cavendish wins stage 14 in Villars-les-Dombes
Tour de France stage 14 - Finish line quotes
Tour de France stage 14 highlights - Video
Tour de France: Kittel aggrieved by Cavendish's winning sprint on stage 14
Tour de France: Track gives Cavendish the 'patience' and 'nous' to exert dominance of old
In Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux, Mark Cavendish joined Eddy Merckx as the only riders with 30 or more Tour de France stage wins on their palmares. The Data Dimension rider bested Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) for his win. A block headwind made it a slow start on what was one of the final opportunities for the sprinters before a four-man break eventually got clear to add some colour to the stage.
However, It became clear a bunch gallop was inevitable as the peloton held the breakaway easily within its reach before the sprint teams came to the fore to set up their fast men. While Etixx-QuickStep did the lions share of the work in a finale which was going to suit the best organised team, Cavendish used his track smarts to out kick his rivals for a fourth win of the 2016 Tour.
Velon captured the stage from its onboard GoPro videos with plenty of fans making an early appearance in the video before the riders hit the road. Enjoy the scenic ride in the peloton before going inside the sprint for victory and the celebrations which follow.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy