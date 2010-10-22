Omega Pharma-Lotto 2011 completed by Sieberg
German follows Greipel to Belgian team
The Omega Pharma - Lotto team completed its 2011 squad and assembled all of its members in Deinze, Belgium yesterday. Amongst the new recruits was German Marcel Sieberg. The 28-year-old followed André Greipel to the Belgian squad from the HTC-Columbia team.
Sieberg, a professional since 2006, was the 14th new recruit for Omega Pharma-Lotto. Also new to the team are Belgians Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step), Frederik Willems (Liquigas-Doimo), Klaas Lodewijck (Topsport-Vlaanderen), Gert Dockx (HTC-Columbia), Sven Vandousselaere (Jong Vlaanderen), Bart De Clercq & Jens Debusschere.
Also coming across with Sieberg and Greipel are Adam Hansen and Vicente Reynes from HTC-Columbia, David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Oscar Pujol (Cervélo).
