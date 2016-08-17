Trending

Olympic Games: Great Britain well in front on cycling medal table

The medal standings after completion of road and track events

There was plenty of British support in the stands


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the six-day track schedule now complete at the Rio Olympic Games, Great Britain has reinforced its position atop the cycling medal table with 6 gold medals. The Netherlands are the only other nation to have won multiple golds while Jason Kenny, with three, and Laura Trott, with two, are the only multiple individual gold medal winners.

In total, 17 nations have shared the 42 medals contested so far with the men and women's BMX and cross-country races to come.

The final day of the track racing saw Great Britain add two gold medals, a silver and bronze to its tally with its entire track team heading home with a medal.

Germany won its first gold medal of the 2016 Olympics with Kristina Vogel getting the better of Rebecca James (Great Britain) while Katy Marchant (Great Britain) won bronze ahead of Elis Ligtlee.

In the women's omnium, Trott defended her 2012 title with Sarah Hammer (USA) repeating her silver medal while Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) claimed the bronze medal. The men's Keirin was the final event of the sixth day with Kenny taking the gold medal ahead of Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia).

The heats for the men's BMX gets underway Wednesday with the finals of the men and women's events taking place Friday in the Olympic BMX Center at the Deodoro Cluster. 

For Cyclingnews' complete Olympic Games coverage, click here.

Cycling medal table 

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Great Britain & Northern Ireland64212
2Netherlands2215
3United States1203
4Belgium1012
Germany1012
Italy1012
7China1000
Switzerland1000
9Russia0213
10Denmark0123
11Australia0112
12New Zealand0101
Sweden0101
14Canada0011
France0011
Malaysia0011
Poland0011

 