Olds withdraws from USA Worlds team, replaced by Dvorak

USA Cycling announced today that Shelly Olds, a member of the Team TIBCO trade team, has withdrawn from the UCI Road World Championships to be held in Toscana, Italy due to a knee injury. Olds was slated to take part in the women's road race as part of a seven-woman US squad on Saturday, September 28 and will be replaced by Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16).

"This is very disappointing for me, but I have decided not to race Worlds," Olds said. "I have been having serious knee pain for the second half of the season. I continued to race hoping that it would be better, but without having the specific training for Worlds, I would not be able to deliver the effort the race demands.

"I was feeling much better last week, but after Toscana finished it flared up again and I have not been able to train. I am certain that I will not be able to do the proper training to be ready for the road race in less than two weeks, and that is why I have decided not to race. I believe someone else will be able to support the team better than me and I would like to give up my spot."

Dvorak performed an integral role in Mara Abbott's (Exergy TWENTY16) victory at the 2013 Giro Rosa in July and Evelyn Stevens' (Specialized-lululemon) third-place finish at La Route de France in August. Dvorak will make her second appearance in the world championships after competing in the road race at the 2012 Worlds in the Netherlands.

"It is an honor to represent the U.S. in what is one of the most challenging road courses in recent history," Dvorak said. "In particular, I look forward to riding with this talented team that has proven that it is capable of winning the biggest races in the world. I will bring to the team whatever is asked of me to achieve what I hope will be a memorable result."

USA women's world championship team

Road race: Mara Abbott, Andrea Dvorak, Megan Gaurnier, Kristin McGrath, Carmen Small, Evelyn Stevens, Jade Wilcoxson

Time trial: Carmen Small, Evelyn Stevens