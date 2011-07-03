Olds forced to withdraw from Giro Donne

Defending champion Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) was off the pace of her rivals and finished over a minute back. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Shelley Olds (Diadora - Pasta Zara) has been forced to withdraw from the Giro Donne following Saturday's second stage.

Olds finished stage two of the Giro Donne, 21 minutes down on the time of winner Shara Gillow (Bizkaia-Durango). On Friday's opening stage, Olds finished in 108th position, 1:42 back from winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

The 30-year-old American crashed heavily at the Nature Valley Grand Prix last month, injuring her ribs. The same crash brought down Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12) Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi), Robin Bauer and Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) with Olds stretchered from the scene.

Olds made the decision in consultation with her team following persistent rib pain and will now take time to rest and recover properly.

