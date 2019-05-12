Trending

Officina Battaglin launches limited edition Giro d'Italia frameset

Pink steel frame celebrates Giovanni Battaglin's 1981 victory in the Verona Arena

Image 1 of 14

The Offficina Battaglin Arena 1981

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 2 of 14

Fine white decals add a subtle touch to the down tube

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 3 of 14

A look at the top tube design

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 4 of 14

Chrome lugs also integrate the seat post clamp

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 5 of 14

Thin tubes pay homage to steel bikes from yesteryear

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 6 of 14

The fork shoulders also feature chrome lugging

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 7 of 14

Another look at the seat cluster

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 8 of 14

The frames are handmade in Italy

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 9 of 14

A look at the bottom bracket area

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 10 of 14

Each frameset features a metal plate denoting the number of the limited series

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 11 of 14

Giovanni Battaglin's name adorns the top tube of the bike

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 12 of 14

Small details on the brake bridge

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 13 of 14

Chrome stays meet the cromoevelato pink dropouts to the rear of the frame

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)
Image 14 of 14

Giovanni Battaglin on the final stage of the Giro d'Italia in 1981

(Image credit: Officina Battaglin)

Officina Battaglin, a frame builder founded by former professional Giovanni Battaglin, has launched a limited edition steel frameset celebrating 38 years since the Italian won the Giro d’Italia in the Verona Arena.

The Roman amphitheatre will again play host to the finale of this year's Giro, with a final-day time trial to decide the winner in front of the fans inside the arena, as it did 38 years ago, and again in 1984. 

To mark the occasion, Officina Battaglin has produced an eye-catching pink and chrome frameset, which is limited to just 38 custom-made units.

Each owner of the frameset, which is called the Arena 1981, will also receive a magnum of Astoria wine – the same wine received by each stage winner during the Italian Grand Tour.

Officina Battaglin launched its retro-inspired steel Arena framesets two years ago, and the model is constructed from Columbus SL steel tubing. Finished in a cromovelato pink, contrasting chrome lugs are designed to offer a special finish on the bike.

Each of the limited edition framesets will be decorated with a metal plate denoting the construction number of the run.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the Officina Battaglin Arena 1981 and learn more here.