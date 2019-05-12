Officina Battaglin launches limited edition Giro d'Italia frameset
Pink steel frame celebrates Giovanni Battaglin's 1981 victory in the Verona Arena
Officina Battaglin, a frame builder founded by former professional Giovanni Battaglin, has launched a limited edition steel frameset celebrating 38 years since the Italian won the Giro d’Italia in the Verona Arena.
Related Articles
The Roman amphitheatre will again play host to the finale of this year's Giro, with a final-day time trial to decide the winner in front of the fans inside the arena, as it did 38 years ago, and again in 1984.
To mark the occasion, Officina Battaglin has produced an eye-catching pink and chrome frameset, which is limited to just 38 custom-made units.
Each owner of the frameset, which is called the Arena 1981, will also receive a magnum of Astoria wine – the same wine received by each stage winner during the Italian Grand Tour.
Officina Battaglin launched its retro-inspired steel Arena framesets two years ago, and the model is constructed from Columbus SL steel tubing. Finished in a cromovelato pink, contrasting chrome lugs are designed to offer a special finish on the bike.
Each of the limited edition framesets will be decorated with a metal plate denoting the construction number of the run.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the Officina Battaglin Arena 1981 and learn more here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy