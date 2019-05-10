Giro d'Italia favourites to start TT early to avoid thunderstorms
Dumoulin to start first at 16:50 CET, Yates goes third last at 19:43
Many of the big-name contenders of at 2019 Giro d’Italia will start Saturday's opening time trial early in the hope of avoiding rain showers and thunderstorms forecast for the evening.
Team leaders usually start last in time trials to see how their teammates and rivals perform and to please race organisers and television broadcasters who want a crescendo to the race.
However, the weather in Bologna is expected to worsen during Saturday afternoon and evening, with the worst conditions forecast for around 8pm CET when the last rider is due to reach the finish near the hilltop Santuario di San Luca.
Riders and teams are concerned that racing in the rain will cost them vital seconds on the flat roads out of the centre of Bologna and especially on the 2.1km climb to San Luca, where wheels could slip on the 9.7 per cent average gradient. The opening time trial will immediately shape the overall classification of the Giro d’Italia, with the natural climbers keen to lose as little as possible to the better time trialists.
The official start list shows that Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) will be the first rider to start the 8km time trial at 4:50pm CET. Miguel Angel López (Astana) starts a few minutes after at 4:54pm, with Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) off at 4:56pm, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at 4:58 and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 5:01pm. Tao Geoghegan Hart is the first rider to start for Team Ineos at 5:11pm, with co-leader Pavel Sivakov off at 5:33pm.
The start order of the 22 teams is drawn from a hat during the pre-race meeting and Team Sunweb were drawn first and so opted for Dumoulin to start first.
The only overall contender not to start in the first team rotation is Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott). He will be the third to last rider to start, at 7:43pm, with Mitchelton-Scott perhaps unconcerned about the weather conditions or hoping any rain will have stopped by then.
Several riders did an extra reconnaissance ride on Friday to decide on their equipment choices for the time trial. All teams have apparently decided against making a bike change and switching to a climbing bike for the road up to San Luca. Riders are now used to riding their time trial bikes on hilly terrain and so will try to stay in aero position and then dance on the pedals on the steepest sections.
Bike weight will be a vital factor, with team mechanics working to ensure bikes are as close to the 6.8kg limit as possible. Some riders may opt to use deep section wheels rather than the more aerodynamic but heavier disc wheels.
Giro d'Italia stage 1 start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time (CET)
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:50:00
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|16:51:00
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16:52:00
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:53:00
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16:54:00
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:55:00
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16:56:00
|8
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:57:00
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16:58:00
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:59:00
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|17:00:00
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:01:00
|13
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:02:00
|14
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17:03:00
|15
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17:04:00
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17:05:00
|17
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17:06:00
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|17:07:00
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:08:00
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:09:00
|21
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|17:10:00
|22
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|17:11:00
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|17:12:00
|24
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|17:13:00
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:14:00
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:15:00
|27
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17:16:00
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:17:00
|29
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:18:00
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:19:00
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17:20:00
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17:21:00
|33
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|17:22:00
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:23:00
|35
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|17:24:00
|36
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17:25:00
|37
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17:26:00
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17:27:00
|39
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17:28:00
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|17:29:00
|41
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:30:00
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:31:00
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|17:32:00
|44
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|17:33:00
|45
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17:34:00
|46
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|17:35:00
|47
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:36:00
|48
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:37:00
|49
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17:38:00
|50
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17:39:00
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17:40:00
|52
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|17:41:00
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17:42:00
|54
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|17:43:00
|55
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|17:44:00
|56
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:45:00
|57
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:46:00
|58
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17:47:00
|59
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|17:48:00
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17:49:00
|61
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17:50:00
|62
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|17:51:00
|63
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17:52:00
|64
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:53:00
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|17:54:00
|66
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|17:55:00
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|17:56:00
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|17:57:00
|69
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17:58:00
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:59:00
|71
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|18:00:00
|72
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:01:00
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:02:00
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:03:00
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18:04:00
|76
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|18:05:00
|77
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|18:06:00
|78
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:07:00
|79
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:08:00
|80
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18:09:00
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:10:00
|82
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18:11:00
|83
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18:12:00
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|18:13:00
|85
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|18:14:00
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:15:00
|87
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|18:16:00
|88
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|18:17:00
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|18:18:00
|90
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|18:19:00
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|18:20:00
|92
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:21:00
|93
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18:22:00
|94
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:23:00
|95
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:24:00
|96
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18:25:00
|97
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|18:26:00
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18:27:00
|99
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|18:28:00
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:29:00
|101
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:30:00
|102
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18:31:00
|103
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:32:00
|104
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|18:33:00
|105
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18:34:00
|106
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|18:35:00
|107
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18:36:00
|108
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:37:00
|109
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|18:38:00
|110
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|18:39:00
|111
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18:40:00
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|18:41:00
|113
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18:42:00
|114
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|18:43:00
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18:44:00
|116
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18:45:00
|117
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18:46:00
|118
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18:47:00
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18:48:00
|120
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|18:49:00
|121
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|18:50:00
|122
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:51:00
|123
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18:52:00
|124
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18:53:00
|125
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18:54:00
|126
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|18:55:00
|127
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18:56:00
|128
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|18:57:00
|129
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18:58:00
|130
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:59:00
|131
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|19:00:00
|132
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|19:01:00
|133
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19:02:00
|134
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|19:03:00
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|19:04:00
|136
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|19:05:00
|137
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19:06:00
|138
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:07:00
|139
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:08:00
|140
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19:09:00
|141
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19:10:00
|142
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|19:11:00
|143
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|19:12:00
|144
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:13:00
|145
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19:14:00
|146
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19:15:00
|147
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19:16:00
|148
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|19:17:00
|149
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19:18:00
|150
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|19:19:00
|151
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19:20:00
|152
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|19:21:00
|153
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|19:22:00
|154
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|19:23:00
|155
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19:24:00
|156
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|19:25:00
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19:26:00
|158
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19:27:00
|159
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19:28:00
|160
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19:29:00
|161
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19:30:00
|162
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|19:31:00
|163
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19:32:00
|164
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|19:33:00
|165
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|19:34:00
|166
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:35:00
|167
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19:36:00
|168
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19:37:00
|169
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|19:38:00
|170
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:39:00
|171
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19:40:00
|172
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|19:41:00
|173
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19:42:00
|174
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|19:43:00
|175
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|19:44:00
|176
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|19:45:00
