Oakley reveals Limited Edition BMX Chrome Array

Image 1 of 4 How shiny are they? Pictures simply don't do them justice. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 4 Oakley debuted a new Limited Edition Chrome BMX Array Collection here at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 4 Each array will include three limited edition lenses plus matching earsocks and a Microclear bag with special graphics. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 4 Oakley will offer the new arrays in both Jawbone and Radar styles and both will be exclusively available in the full package only. (Image credit: James Huang)

Oakley's style machine has struck again, this time just prior to the start of Paris-Roubaix with the ultra-shiny Limited Edition BMX Chrome Array Collection.

Oakley will offer the arrays in both the Radar and Jawbone frame models, and each will include three similarly limited edition lenses (Jade Iridium, Violet Iridium, and Positive Red Iridium), matching ear socks, and a custom Microclear bag with special graphics. All lenses in the Radar option will be in the versatile Path shape.

Both of the arrays will be available this May for US$350 but potential buyers beware: Oakley means it when they say 'chrome' and they positively glimmer in sunlight so the timid need not apply. No such worries here at Paris-Roubaix, though, as Oakley sports marketing front man Steve Blick was on hand to personally deliver the new pieces to key riders such as George Hincapie (BMC) and Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam).

But what does BMX and chrome have to do with bike racing? Oakley puts it this way in its press release: "Inspired by the decades Oakley has been part of two-wheeled sports, the BMX Chrome frame salutes the chromed bikes of kids who have become today’s champions. The three included lenses and matching earsocks that come with both arrays are a nod to the colorful stickers they plastered on their number plates, and these pieces honor the young daredevils who stomped on the cranks to turn an obsession into a sport."

Blick was also in town to deliver some new Transitions photochromic lenses to a few riders here in France (though unfortunately they weren't on hand to photograph). The new lenses should prove useful in changing lower-light conditions, supposedly adjusting from a light grey all the way down to virtually clear.

The new lenses will also be available this May for Jawbone and Split Jacket styles.