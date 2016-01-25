Nys raced his last World Cup in Hoogerheide - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drink Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Dominique Rollin is back with Cofidis in 2015 (Image credit: Cofidis) Image 4 of 5 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sven Nys thanks Hoogerheide at final World Cup

Sven Nys competed in his last World Cup in Hoogerheide on Sunday, where he thanked the organizers and fans for a their support. The Belgian cyclo-cross star is set to retire at the end of this season.

Nys finished a disappointing 13th place during the muddy finale to the World Cup season. For his last World Cup event, organizers honoured him on stage following the race and thanked him for his stellar career.

Nys announced in March that he would race one more year as a professional rider before retiring from the sport, and he previously stated that he would end his career on March 5, 2016. He is set to take over the Telenet-Fidea team after he retires as professional cyclo-cross rider.

Nys has won two world titles in cyclo-cross, seven World Cup overall titles, and a total of 50 World Cup rounds during his career. He won his last World Cup round in Koksijde in November.

"Thanks #hoogerheide for the fine reception. Last World Cup. 50 victories that is! #mooi"

Top riders could skip Colombian National Championships due to event postponement

The Colombian Cycling Federation announced Sunday that it has postponed its National Championships by three weeks, a move that could force the nation’s top riders to have to skip it entirely.

The event was set to be held from February 4-7 in Boyaca, but it has been moved last-minute to February 17-21 due to ‘administrative reasons’ on a notice posted on the federation’s website. President of the federation Agustin Moreno Aristizabal and general manager Jorge Ovidio Gonzalez informed the teams and the public this weekend. The new date was agreed upon by the local municipalities but has not yet been signed off on.

The notice also said that delays were in part due to the route not being ready and that their main priority was the welfare of the cyclists. “Most important for our institution and for the organization is to always provide the best conditions for cyclists and for the caravan that accompanies them.

“Therefore these changes are reported in advance in anticipation of a further notice of local governments to finalize agreements and receive the participants in the best scenario,” the statement read.

The date change could cause riders like Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Pro Cycling), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Carlos Betancur (Movistar) to skip the event because of race obligations with their teams.

Some of the other races taking place during that weekend are Tour of Oman, Volta ao Algarve, Vuelta a Andalucia and the Tour de Langkawi.

Rollin retires after seven-year career in bike racing

Former Cofidis rider Dominique Rollin announced that he has retired from professional cycling in a post Monday, January 18 on Facebook.

Rollin has been competing on the North American and European circuit for seven years beginning with Kodak Gallery Pro Cycling in 2008. He also had contracts with Toyota-United, Cervelo Test Team and spent three seasons with FDJ. He took a one-year hiatus from the sport in 2014 before returning to race with Cofidis last year.

"In this early 2016, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and help throughout the years,” Rollin posted on Facebook. “After a short return to competition, I came to the decision to leave the world of competitive cycling. I am more then grateful for the opportunity and the trust received from Cofidis whom allowed me a year back on the bike. This return to the highest rank in cycling made me realized where I stood and where I want to be off of this moment.”

Rollin went on to say that he will continue riding his bike, just not professionally, and that he will reignite his passion for cooking while he continues to reside in Catalunya.

“I was thrilled to be allowed to make a living out of my passion. I'll be keeping this love of cycling alive on a recreational side from now on. I am currently renewing with another passion, which I left aside for the duration of my cycling career. Since the start of this year, I made my way back in the kitchen. I am currently working to regain and solidify my knowledge around the cuisine and will be doing so right here in Catalunya.

“May this New Year be filled with great surprises and ventures like mine will be!”