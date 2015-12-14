Nys to take over Telenet-Fidea team after retirement

Image 1 of 6 Sven Nys (Bel) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Sven Nys celebrates his 50th World Cup win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drink) suffered after a mid-race crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Sven Nys (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Sven Nys enjoys his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sven Nys is set to take over the Telenet-Fidea team on March 1 after he retires as professional cyclo-cross rider.

Nys is due to reveal more details in a press conference on Monday afternoon but Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad has reported that an agreement was signed last Tuesday and that Nys will become the manager of the team. It seems Nys and his management company beat former professional Nick Nuyens to secure ownership of the Telenet-Fidea team.

"Together with our main sponsors, I took the plunge and opted for Sven Nys as my successor," Van Kasteren told Het Nieuwsblad. "We are all convinced that Sven will add value to the team. Sven Nys is an icon in cyclo-cross and the added value it can provide to our riders and the team structure was, ultimately, the deciding factor in this decision.

"Under Sven’s leadership our pyramid of development teams will also continue. The pyramid works, Sven recognizes this, can only give a huge boost to our current young riders.”

The 39-year-old Nys is one of Belgium’s most successful cyclo-cross riders, winning over 140 races, two world titles and seven World Cup series. He has reportedly signed a deal with the current owner of the Telenet-Fidea team Hans van Kasteren and will incorporate the professional team and different development squads with the Sven Nys Cycling Centre he has created in Balenberg, near his home in Belgium. Telenet and Fidea will remain as title sponsors of the squad, with Nys bringing on board his current manager Jan Verstraeten and current teammate Sven Vanthourenhout .

“I've always said I wanted to coach young riders after my active career and be a role model. That is one of the pillars of Sven Nys Cycling Centre and the Telenet Fidea Cycling Team. No other teams in cyclo-cross has such a tradition in this sense. The team will also be able to rely on Energy Lab with who we have a partnership and the location of the centre is perfect for cross training. With my experience, I can also help the elite riders too and the general organisation of the team.

Nys finished second behind solo winner Wout Van Aert in Sunday’s tough Spa-Francorchamps Superprestige race and is keen to focus on his professional career before switching to a management role.

"I am really looking forward to the new role but until March 1 am rider of the Crelan AA Drink Team and I’m focused on my last months as a professional cyclist. I want to stay fit to enjoy any cross races where I can get results. UntiI hang up my bike, the Telenet Fidea Cycling Team and its riders are my rivals.”