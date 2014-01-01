Nys presents his new Trek cross bike

Image 1 of 15 Sven Nys will be riding on a Trek and not a Colnago in the future (Image credit: photopress) Image 2 of 15 Sven Nys’s Trek cyclo-cross bike (Image credit: photopress) Image 3 of 15 A detail of Sven Nys' Boone Trek bike (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 4 of 15 The top tube on the Trek says it all (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 5 of 15 A detail of Katie Compton's bars on the Trek Boone (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 6 of 15 Compton carries the new Trek Boone bike (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 7 of 15 A detail of the seat post suspension decoupler on the Trek Boone cross bike (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 8 of 15 Shimano supply components on Sven Nys’s bike (Image credit: photopress) Image 9 of 15 Sven Nys shows off his new bike to the media (Image credit: photopress) Image 10 of 15 Sven Nys shows off his new bike to the media (Image credit: photopress) Image 11 of 15 The mystery is over as Sven Nys unveils his new bike (Image credit: photopress) Image 12 of 15 Sven Nys shows off his new Trek cyclo-cross bike (Image credit: photopress) Image 13 of 15 US champion Katie Compton shows off her bike (Image credit: photopress) Image 14 of 15 US champion Katie Compton shows off her bike (Image credit: photopress) Image 15 of 15 Sven Nys's new Trek cross bike (Image credit: photopress)

Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drinks) has presented the new Trek bike he will use in 2014, starting from his home race, today's GP Sven Nys in his home town of Baal.

The multiple Belgian champion and current world champion has used Colnago bikes for 15 years but will ride Trek until he ends his career in the spring of 2016. He recently announced he will ride for the Crelan AA Drinks team with close friend Sven Vanthourenhout.

Trek has created a new line of carbon fibre cyclo-cross bikes called Boone. Women's world Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) will also use the new bikes and starred at the presentation alongside Nys. She won the women's race at the GP Sven Nys on the new bike.

Trek said it is the US brand's first ever full line of carbon cyclo-cross bikes and uses the IsoSpeed seat post decoupler technology from the company's Domane road bikes. The Boone comes in three models with cantilever and disc brake options.





"This system (IsoSpeed) has already proved its success, with Fabian Cancellara who won the Paris-Roubaix. But now it is built for a cross bike and so it's easier to ride. The wheels are 4mm wider for more comfort on the downhill and I can choose between normal or disc brakes."

Nys will helped Trek develop the bike in the future but admitted he was nervous about making his race debut on the green and white bike.

"I haven't trained even in the field with my new bike. My position is quite different and a race is always different than training, so I'll be careful," he said.

