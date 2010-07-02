Nys on a quest for third Belgian Grand Prix victory

Image 1 of 2 Sven Nys races to 24th place (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys is looking for another victory in round five of the Belgacom Belgian Grand Prix, which will happen at the Fidea Mountain Bike Cup at Sankt-Vith in the Eastern Townships on Sunday, July 4.

Cyclo-crosser and mountain biker Nys is targeting what would be his third win in the series, as well as the UCI points that go along with it and would help him in the 2012 Olympic Games qualification process. But he's not the only rider with Olympic mountain bike aspirations; another 'crosser, Zdenek Stybar, shares the same dream and will also be racing Nys in Sankt-Vith as a favorite.

With just two weeks to go until National Championships weekend, the two riders will be in good shape for a duel.

Some other top riders on the elite men's start list are Thijs Al, Bart Wellens, Tom Meeusen, Gerben de Knegt, Lukas Kaufmann, Rudi Van Houts, Bjorn Brems, Jimmy Tielens and Dries Govaerts.

Two riders will be notably absent, including Roel Paulissen, who will stay at his Italian home to continue training. In addition, Niels Wubben, the current series leader, is sitting out this round as he prepares for the European Championships next week.

The women's race is expected to be a battle between Sanne Van Paassen, Petra Mermans and Githa Michiels.