Nys not in retiring mood as World Cup resumes in Zolder

Image 1 of 2 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins again in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 Sven Nys tackles the muck of Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) resumes his battle for top honours in the cyclo-cross World Cup in Zolder on December 26. Although he currently lies second in the overall standings behind Niels Albert, the veteran Nys has been the standout performer on the cyclo-cross circuit thus far this winter.

Indeed, such has been Nys’ form that the 36-year-old has admitted that he is considering extending his career beyond next winter, which he previously suggested would his last as a professional rider.

“Until a month ago, I was sure that I would quit in March 2014,” Nys told Sporza. “It was clear. I knew what I wanted to do with my future. But now I really don’t know.”

“It’s strange because I was at peace with the idea that I was stopping. But I get that question every now and then and it makes me insecure.”

Nys’ form this winter has understandably left him more reluctant to hang up his wheels, but he acknowledged that he also had ample personal motivation to step away from the sport in a year’s time.

“After the season, I must rethink, together with my family. My son is older and I want to see him grow up,” he said. “It’s dangerous to say that you will keep racing at a time when everything is going well. But if I continue, I will have the same motivation and keep giving everything to the last day.”

Nys’ motivation has certainly shown no sign of waning in 2012-2013. While he lies just ten points behind Albert in the World Cup standings, his primary objective is to capture the second rainbow jersey of his elite career at the world championships in Louisville at the end of January.

“You can’t just order a world championships – everything must fall just right,” he said. “The Worlds in 2013 will be hard, especially because of the long journey, but hopefully I can race for the win and bring the jersey home.”



