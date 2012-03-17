Nys in Pietermaritzburg in search of an Olympic selection

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Belgium) having a laugh at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys is crowned as Belgian champ (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sven Nys is one of the top cyclo-cross riders in the world, but he is not satisfied with that alone. This weekend he opens his campaign for a spot on the Belgian Olympic mountain bike team, riding the World Cup race in Pietermaritzburg.

The 'cross season only recently ended, and he would rather have had a longer break before competing again. “I had only three weeks relative calm after a very severe winter," Nys told Het Nieuwsblad. "But here I must gather the necessary points for later in the season, if I want to get a good starting place.”

Although he must only finish in the top sixty, he knows he goes to the start at a disadvantage. "I realize very well that in three weeks I can not hit my peak. The races in May and the European Championship in Russia are my main goals."

Nys finished eighth in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. And while he hopes to travel to the Olympic games in London, it won't be tragic if he doesn't.

"Then that's no drama. I can take comfort in the thought that I have nothing to reproach myself with. I will try for a place until June. If not, then I will turn the knob and prepare for the upcoming cyclo-cross season. "