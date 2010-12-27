Nys back in shape for evening Superprestige race

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) rolls toward a top-five finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) sets a brisk pace through the snow in Kalmthout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys celebrates his victory in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sven Nys will line-up for the start of Monday evening's cyclo-cross race in Diegem, after a morning visit to the osteopath for treatment on his back. “I will definitely start later in Diegem, but I'm not sure how my body will react?” he told Sporza.be.

Nys crashed on the icy roads last week, leaving him with an aching back. He rode Sunday's World Cup race in Zolder, finishing fifth and complaining that because of the back problems, he “felt like a novice.”

"The osteopath has put things right. From my jaw on to my neck to my feet. He has corrected everything and put it back in line."

"I have no pain. The lack of momentum on Sunday was because I was not symmetrical on the bike,” Nys continued. “But that is now fixed. And I am very happy."

The Belgian national cyclo-cross champion is a bit concerned about how he might react at the Superprestige race Monday because it is unusual to have treatment on the day of a race. Fortunately the race is in the evening and will be raced under floodlights.“I have a few good hours to go riding and get the tension back in the muscles," he said.

Nys currently leads the Superprestige rankings, with only three races to go. Winning Monday would probably secure him the overall lead, but he is a bit wary of the race.

"Last year I lost out in the finale with a broken shifter. I've won it four times (1998, 2000, 2006 and 2007) but the relationship between Nys and Diegem not a happy one.”