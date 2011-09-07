Nygaard already gone from Leopard Trek

Brian Nygaard - manager of Leopard Trek (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Leopard Trek has confirmed that Brian Nygaard is leaving the team, effective immediately. The Dane had been General Manager of the team and was instrumental in establishing the team.

Leopard Trek will run next year under the name RadioShack-Nissan-Trek, as the management and sponsors from the current Team RadioShack will move over to the Luxembourg team. In a statement released Wednesday, the team said that Nygaard “will leave the management role to the new structure of the team,” and referred to him as the “now former General Manager.”

“I’m proud to have been part of building up a new team in cycling and I’m happy for the experience it has given me. I wish the project best of luck going onwards,” Nygaard said. “Personally, I would like to thank the riders and the staff for giving their best to this team”.

It has been rumoured that Nygaard will join the new Australian GreenEdge team as press spokesman.