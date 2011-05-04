Nuyens rides Dunkirk to pay back Saxo Bank for spring support

Tour of Flanders: Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was the toast of Flanders after his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nick Nuyens' long spring of racing continues at the Four Days of Dunkirk, with the Tour of Flanders winner happy to ride the short stage race to payback his SaxoBank-SunGard team for their support this season.

With his career back on track, Nuyens has indicated that he may also ride the Tour de France. The Belgian was expected to take a break until the Tour of California but will line-up in Dunkirk today.

"My season is really long, but I have no problem with picking myself up again and racing ag," Nuyens told Het Laatste Nieuws. "For me, racing is about giving and taking, and the team worked hard for me in the spring."

No final decision on Nuyens riding the Tour de France has been made but it is a possibility. “For now the Tour is not my program, but I have already talked about it with Riis, " Nuyens said. "Someone like Alberto Contador could need some strong helpers on the flat stages."

Plus, he acknowledged that "Riding the Tour in the service of a potential winner would be a unique experience.”

Nuyens, who turns 31 on Thursday, is also looking forward to this year's World Championships in Copenhagen. "We can certainly send a strong squad. With Tom Boonen and that kind of finale, the Belgians have an excellent chance."