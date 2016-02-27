No return date set for Degenkolb

Image 1 of 5 John Degenkolb gets his cobble for winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 John Degenkolb gives a thimbs up despite his training crash in Spain (Image credit: John Degenkolb/Facebook) Image 3 of 5 John Degenkolb a few days after his training crash in Calpe (Image credit: John Degenkolb/Facebook) Image 4 of 5 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Max Walscheid (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb is definitely out of this year’s Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, as he has not yet returned to training, following his serious injuries suffered in Spain last month. It is "impossible" to say when the Giant-Alpecin rider will return to racing, the team said.

Degenkolb was one of six Giant-Alpecin riders injured when a car ran into the group whilst training. The tip of a finger was nearly severed and the German also suffered a broken arm and numerous scrapes, cuts and bruises.

"At this time it is difficult to make a prognosis as to how it will be with him athletically," team spokesman Peter Reef told the DPA press agency.





Fellow German and neo-pro Max Walscheid is also not yet back on the bike. He suffered fractures on the hand and shin. "He is doing well under the circumstances. He is also waiting for his return to training," said his advisor Marc Bator.

The most seriously injured rider, Chad Haga, is training again on a limited basis and hopes to ride a Grand Tour this season.