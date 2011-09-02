No Olympics for Bartko

Robert Bartko feels the pain. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Robert Bartko says that his days on the German national team have come to an end. “The gap between the federation and me is too large,” he said.

“I have no more hopes for the Olympics – too bad. It shouldn't end like this,” the 35-year-old told the Lausitzer Rundschau.

Bartko's last appearance on the national track team was at the 2010 World Championships, when he was given the blame for the failure of the German team pursuit. He has not been selected for the national team since then.

He continues to ride on the Track-Team LKT Brandenburg, and hopes to stay active a few more years. “My deadline is now 40.” He plans to concentrate on six-day races.

Bartko rode in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics. He won gold in both the individual and team pursuit at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.