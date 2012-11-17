No new contract for Hoste at Accent Jobs

Image 1 of 4 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Verandas Willems) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 On the podium of Flanders with teammate Hoste and Tom Boonen in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Another veteran member of the peloton is looking for a new team for the coming year. Leif Hoste's contract with Accent Jobs- Willems Veranda's has not been extended.

“He only had a contract for one year and there will surely be no follow-up,” team manager Thierry Eeckman told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Hoste, 35, who aimed at the Classics this year did not ride after mid-June. He suffered from back problems. The Belgian said in August that it was “50-50” as to whether he would ride again in 2013.

The 35-year old turned pro in 1998, and specialized in the cobbled Classics, although he never won one. he was second in the Tour of Flanders three times between 2004 and 2007, and was in the top ten of Paris-Roubaix twice.