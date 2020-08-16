No breaks for Buchmann but Tour de France start in doubt

Bora-Hansgrohe directeur sportif Enrico Poitschke has confirmed that Emanuel Buchmann didn't suffer any fractures when he crashed out of the Critérium du Dauphiné in the same incident that sidelined Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk.

The director confirmed, however, that the many cuts and abrasions sustained by Buchmann, who finished fourth in last year's Tour de France, may prevent him from starting this year's race which gets under way in Nice on August 29.

"This morning he still feels very bad and it was painful for him to get out of bed. After a few minutes, he felt better and he can also walk," said Poitschke. "Yesterday this wasn't possible, we had to help him.

"The good news is that nothing is broken. But we really don't know how he'll be in the next few days and how quickly he can get back on the bike. There's still a big question mark over whether he can start the Tour de France."

Poitschke said that Buchmann and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates had been in the perfect position on the descent of the tricky Col de Plan Bois.

"We didn't take any risks and the crash was only bad luck. We can't change anything. We now have to focus on the future. Hopefully the guys can recover and come back but that's not in our hands," he explained.

Asked for his reaction on Max Schachmann's crash in the finale of Il Lombardia when a car drove onto the race route, Poitschke responded: "Yeah, again, more than bad luck. I mean, a car so close to the finish in a WorldTour race. What can I say? It's horrible. And he crashed bad, his collarbone is broken.

"It's a very big disappointment for him, for the team. But it's not clear yet if he can start the Tour or not. He's still motivated and hopefully he can start but it's hard to come back to the highest level, that's clear. Hopefully he can start because the Tour de France is important for him and the team."