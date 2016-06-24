Nizzolo extends contract with Trek-Segafredo until 2018

Image 1 of 5 A thumbs up from Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo missed out on a stage win but won consecutive red jerseys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) in the lead at Tour of Croatia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo came close at the Tour Down Under but would finish the race empty handed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Trek-Segafredo team has announced that Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo will stay with the team for the next two seasons.

27-year-old Nizzolo won the red points jersey at the Giro d’Italia but again failed to win a stage and was relegated from first place in the final sprint in Turin after closing the door on Sacha Modolo.

Nizzolo joined the professional ranks with Leopard-Trek in 2011 and has developed with the team. He has won 13 races since then, most recently the GP du canton d'Argovie in Switzerland, on the back of his Giro d’Italia form. He will target the Italian national road race title this Sunday before focusing on the second half of the season. He is not due to ride the Tour de France.

“Trek-Segafredo is like a family to me, it wasn’t a hard decision to re-sign with the team. (Team manager) Luca (Guercilena) has been a mentor for me during all those years, and I couldn’t imagine a better team for me to continue my development and progression,” Nizzolo said in the official announcement fro the US-registered team.





Guercilena is working on rebuilding the Trek-Segafredo team for 2017 after the arrival of the Italian coffee brand as a second sponsor and the retirement of Fabian Cancellara at he end of 2016. Cyclingnews recently revealed that John Degenkolb is expected to join the team and Guercilena has held talks with Alberto Contador. Bauke Mollema is also close to signing a new deal with the team.

“We are very pleased to have reached a new agreement with Giacomo. Over the last six seasons, he has been our go-to sprinter, and he has really become a flagship rider for us. The difference between winning and second is sometimes really small, which is why we will continue to develop his talent even more and help reach his full potential."