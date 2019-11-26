Nils Politt joins Israel Cycling Academy in 2020

Paris-Roubaix runner-up Nils Politt will transfer over to Israel Cycling Academy after it acquires the Katusha-Alpecin WorldTour licence for the 2020 season.

The Israeli team bought out the existing Katusha management company from Russian oligarch Igor Makarov in October and so took over Politt's existing contract for 2020.

Politt was prepared with an alternative plan if he was not retained by the new organisation, telling Cyclingnews in September, "I have my Plan B but I don't want to talk about it. First I want a clear answer on if I have to stay."

Politt will be a key part of the new WorldTour organisation's Classics squad, having finished second to Philippe Gilbert in Paris-Roubaix and fifth in the Tour of Flanders.

The 25-year-old German baroudeur joins Mads Würtz Schmidt, Rick Zabel, Dani Navarro, Jenthe Biermans, Alex Dowsett and Reto Hollenstein in coming across from the Katusha team.

Israel Cycling Academy has bolstered their ranks with a number of high-profile signings since the transfer window opened on August 1 and has worked on combining its roster wioth riders under contract with Katusha-Alpecin.

Daniel Martin has joined from UAE Team Emirates, while Andre Greipel moved across after nullifying his contract at Arkea earlier this year. Several riders, including Harry Tanfield, have moved on, with the young British rider finding a place at AG2R La Mondiale.