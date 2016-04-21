Niewiadoma at home on Rabo Liv, aims for the top 3 at Giro Rosa - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) is the best young rider of the WorldTour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 3 Japanese road race national champion Eri Yonamine (Team Forza!) en route to a 4th place finish (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 3 A beaming Emma White (USA) celebrating silver against the clock (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niewiadoma proves her place on Rabo Liv, aims for the top 3 at Giro Rosa

White to join Rally Cycling at Joe Martin Stage Race

Rally Cycling will list a six-woman team at Joe Martin Stage Race that includes Emma White, who took the silver medal in both the road race and time trial at junior Worlds in Richmond. The race started on Thursday with an uphill time trial, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Jessica Prinner, who won the Fort McClellen Road Race last month and briefly held the lead of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, will not be joining the team for the four-day race.

“After a strong start the team is now heading into the thick of the season,” said Team Director Zach Bell. “The Joe Martin Stage Race will be the first UCI event of the year for the women and another good test on the road to the Amgen Tour of California. We are looking forward to another opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the team.”

Heather Fischer will join the squad with Katherine Maine and Catherine Ouellette.

Rally Cycling will include two guest riders; Gillian Ellsay and Hanna Mugge.

Rally Cycling for Joe Martin Stage Race: Heather Fischer, Katherine Maine, Catherine Ouellette, Emma White, Gillian Ellsay (Guest) and Hanna Mugge (Guest).

Eri Yonamine signs with Hagens Berman

Japan’s Eri Yonamine will guest ride with the US-based women’s team Hagens Berman-Supermint the Joe Martin Stage Race, according to a statement from the team on their Facebook page.

“Introducing our special guest rider Eri Yonamine,” the team statement on Facebook read. “Eri is a former road and current TT champion of Japan. Her most recent race result was 3rd overall at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. Please help us welcome her to the team.”

Yonamine guest rode for The Dare to Be Project at Redlands Bicycle Classic where she was third on the final Sunset Loop stage and took third overall behind Kristin Armstrong and Mara Abbott.

Yonamine is planning on a competing regularly in the North America. Her racing schedule was posted on Cyclowired.jp to include Tour of the Gila, Tour of California, Winston-Salem Grand Prix, Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, Air Force Classic, Nature Valley Grand Prix, BC Superweek, Cascade Cycling Classic and Tour of Utah.

Hagens Berman-Supermint for Joe Martin Stage Race: Eri Yonamine, Allison Linnella, Julie Kuliecza, Lindsay Bayer and Scotti Lechuga

La Flèche Wallonne Feminine - Voxwomen highlights video

Anna Van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) won La Flèche Wallonne Feminine for a second consecutive time on Wednesday. She and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) got away over the second last climb and had a 20-second gap as the raced into the Mur de Huy, where Van der Breggen took the win at the top.

"It was really hard but we were with four strong riders a the end," Van der Breggen said at the finish. "Last year it worked out on the second last climb so this year was was a volunteer for the second last climb again."

Amialiusik finishes sixth at La Flèche Wallonne despite fighting the flu

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) was pleased with her performance at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. After a challenging race she finished sixth on the Mur de Huy, despite recently recovering from the flu. She was most proud of her team's efforts throughout the days' race.

The women took on a 137km race on two circuits in Belgium. Both circuits travelled over sharp climbs; Cote d'Ereffe, Cote de Bellaire, Cote de Bohissau, Cote de Soliere and the Mur de Huy. However, on the last circuit, the peloton also climbed over the Cote de Cherave before the final trip up the Mur de Huy.

"The race was good and I really like having the extra small lap and the new climb to this year's course. The team work also was good today. We were all together at the front and we were present in every attack. We were not talking a lot between each other but we understood without words what we have to do," Amialiusik said in a team statement.

"I was not feeling good these last two days, I had the flu and this morning I also wasn't feeling so good. I didn't know how I would go but I knew I would try my best. On the second last climb, Tiffany did really a great job for me. She did an amazing lead out to take me into the climb in the best position at the front.

"I am pleased for Hannah who is back to racing, (I think she looks strong) and I'm happy with my result today. Now I will have some days to take care and recover. Big thanks to our physiotherapists who in the last two days did everything to make me feel better."