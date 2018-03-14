Niewiadoma and Ferrand Prevot lead Canyon-SRAM into Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Image 1 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma takes second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot fuels up in the feedzone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing XC) leading Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 5 Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot will return to road racing after coming in second during last weekend's UCI MTB World Cup opening round in Stellenbosch, South Africa, taking the start in Trofeo Alfredo Binda Sunday for Canyon-SRAM.

Kasia Niewiadoma, runner-up in WorldTour opening Strade Bianche on March 3, will also toe the line Sunday in Cittiglio alongside Ferrand Prevot, Alena Amialiusik, Hannah Barnes, Elena Cecchini and Tiffany Cromwell.

"We are going there with a really strong team, and we can play a lot of different roles and make the race hard," Niewiadoma said. "We want to bring a small group to the finish line and then do our best and win it."

The course for the 131km race is the same as 2017, with the peloton facing a large lap followed by four closing circuits that pass through Cittiglio and go up the Orino climb.

Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera won the race last year in a bunch sprint. The previous two years Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) won from breakaways. Amialiusik and Ferrand Prevot were in the winning move in 2015. Amialiusik and Niewiadoma were in the winning break with Deignan in 2016.

Cecchini said it's a race that has bit of everything.

"It has the long climb in the beginning and then the finish circuit with two climbs," the Italian said. "The race-winning move happens almost every year on the Orino climb.

"It's one of my favourite races," Cecchini continued. "It's different from the other classics that we have at this time of year. I also really like it because it's an Italian race and I know that I will have a lot of my family and friends on the side of the road cheering for me."

